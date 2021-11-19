Kathmandu [Nepal], November 19 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has committed full and extended support to Patanjali Ayurveda Group for the non-profit works which it has been carrying out inside the Himalayan nation.

Addressing the launch of two television channels under Patanjali Ayurveda's initiation, PM Deuba said, "Ramdev Baba has been making attempts, like producing homeopathic treatment techniques within Nepal. He will get full-on support from the Government of Nepal. For the non-profit works, the Government of Nepal always would extend its support. We will fulfill the requirements whichsoever they require."

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev had arrived in Kathmandu to launch the two new channels Aastha Nepal TV and Patanjali Nepal TV as he embarks on a three-day-long visit to Nepal.

During the event held at Patanjali Sewa Sadan, a residence for employees of Patanjali Yoga guru Ramdev committed to providing additional aid in Nepal's education along with the health sector.

"Patanjali will also build a center for education which would be one of the biggest centers in Nepal and we are firmly committed to it. It would be a gift for people living here. God has given us the capability to do something good, a great contribution will be made on the field of health as well as education," Yoga Guru Ramdev said.

At the event, a Swadeshi Samridhi card for the regular consumers of Patanjali products and members also was inaugurated. The event held on Friday was attended by most of the leading political figures of Nepal.

Members of the incumbent cabinet and Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Poudel, Chairman of CPN (Maoist Center) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and Chairman of CPN (Unified Maoist) Madhav Kumar Nepal were amongst the attendants. (ANI)

