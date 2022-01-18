Kathmandu, Jan 18 (PTI) Nepal on Tuesday registered a record 10,258 fresh cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day rise so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 5,549 cases, it said.

Also Read | Angola To Produce 10.5 Million Carats of Diamonds in 2022 With Revenue of $1.4 Billion.

As many as 22,828 swab samples were tested. Of them, 8,730 polymerase chain reaction and 1,528 antigen tests turned out to be positive.

The ministry said this was the first time when the COVID-19 cases have crossed the 10,000-mark in Nepal.

Also Read | Australia Reports Deadliest Day of Pandemic With 74 COVID-19 Deaths.

There are currently 39,223 active cases across the country. Among them, 37,826 are in self-isolation, 1,218 in institutional isolation, 151 in ICUs and 28 on ventilators.

So far, 11,624 people have died of coronavirus in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)