Kathmandu [Nepal], July 4 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba reshuffled his cabinet for the sixth time in a year inducting three new ministers from the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), a member of the ruling coalition.

PM Deuba recommended the appointment of JSP leader Mrigendra Kumar Singh as the Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Mohammad Istiyak Rai as the Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport and Pradip Yadav as the Minister for Forests and Environment on the recommendation of JSP to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

"President Bhandari appointed, reshuffled and divided the roles of the existing cabinet formed on July 13, 2021, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Deuba in accordance with Article 76 (9) and Article 78 (1) of the Constitution," an official statement said.

The new ministers have been sworn in by the President on Monday afternoon, the release from the Office of the President stated.

Earlier on Sunday evening, JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav handed over the names of three new ministers to PM Deuba.

In the past week, PM Deuba changed four ministers in the cabinet upon the recommendation of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Socialist.

Jeevan Ram Shrestha was appointed as Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

Leader and Member of Parliament from CPN-Unified Socialist, Metmani Chaudhary was appointed as Minister for Urban Development.

Sher Bahadur Kunwar was appointed as Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security while Bhawani Khapung was appointed Minister for Health and Population and Hira KC as State Minister for Health and Population. (ANI)

