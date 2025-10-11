Kathmandu [Nepal], October 11 (ANI): Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel was admitted to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre in Kathmandu on Saturday after experiencing health-related complications. According to the hospital, the President's health condition is currently stable and being closely monitored.

In an official statement released by the Centre under the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, the hospital said, "Honourable President Ram Chandra Poudel has been admitted to this centre for treatment after experiencing health problems. We would like to inform you that his health is currently being examined and his health condition is normal."

As per the President's Secretariat, the head of state experienced a severe headache and vomiting at around 11:30 am (local time) while attending a meeting at the official residence, Sheetal Niwas. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

President Paudel was to hold discussions with the Gen-Z delegation at his office on Saturday. "The meeting has now been postponed to Monday," an official from the President's office told ANI.

Just a day prior to his hospitalisation, President Paudel held talks with the Prime Minister and political party representatives, urging them to begin preparations for the March 2026 elections.

"The president's condition is normal and medical examinations are being carried out. He is under regular observation and medical supervision," Ratna Mani Gajurel, the doctor, announced.

Meanwhile, on September 22, President Paudel administered the oath of office to four newly inducted ministers in the interim government, led by Prime Minister Sushila Karki, at Sheetal Niwas.

This brought the total number of ministers in Karki's cabinet to eight. Interim Nepali Prime Minister Sushila Karki reshuffled the ministerial portfolios, reallocating responsibilities among members while inducting four new ministers.

Four newly appointed ministers took the oath of office on Monday afternoon, following cabinet nominations made by Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

Former Supreme Court Justice Anil Kumar Sinha has been appointed Minister for Industry and Law; innovator Mahabir Pun will head the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology; Madan Pariyar takes over as Minister for Agriculture; and journalist Jagdish Kharel will lead the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. (ANI)

