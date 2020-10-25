Kathmandu, Oct 25 (PTI) Nepal has reported 2,856 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 158,089, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health and Population also said that in the last 24 hours 12,311 people underwent coronavirus screening tests out of which 2,856 people have tested positive for the contagious disease.

“The total number of coronavirus cases in Nepal has gone up to 158,089. Out Of the new 2,856 cases Kathmandu valley alone has detected 1,535 new infections in the past 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

Some 3,336 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in Nepal stands at 847.

