Kathmandu, Dec 12 (PTI) Nepal on Saturday reported 899 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total infection count to 234,231.

On Saturday, the country carried out 5,242, PCR tests and Nepal so far conducted 1,825,860 PCR tests to confirm the viral infection.

Also Read | ‘Zodiac Killer’ Cipher Decoded After More Than 50 Years by Amateur Codebreakers, Says FBI.

Meanwhile, 15 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death toll to 1,689.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)