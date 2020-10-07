Kathmandu, Oct 7 (PTI) Nepal has recorded the highest single day spike of 3,439 COVID-19 cases, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 94,253, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

The country also witnessed 15 COVID-19 deaths, pushing the number of fatalities to 578.

A total 14,209 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours across the country and 3,439 people have turned out to be positive, said Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.

As many as 1,126 people, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, have fully recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, Gautam said.

As of Wednesday, a total of 68,668 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the country. There are currently 25,007 active patients undergoing treatment at different isolation centres and health facilities, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the government has urged people in Kathmandu to be extra-cautious as the Valley is witnessing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

Pradip Kumar Gyawali, the government spokesperson and the Minister for the Foreign Affairs, has urged the people living in Kathmandu to take extra precautions as the Valley faces a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

While many other districts have been able to gradually curb the spread of COVID-19, the situation has gone out of control in Kathmandu.

