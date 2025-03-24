Kathmandu [Nepal], March 24 (ANI): Nepal will invite heads of state and foreign ministers from various countries to its flagship event, Sagarmatha Sambaad, which will focus on climate change, climate justice, its impact, and related issues.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the multi-stakeholder dialogue forum was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now set to take place from May 16 to 18.

During a briefing to international media in Kathmandu on Monday, Amrit Bahadur Rai, Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that invitations to heads of state are being sent.

"We are expecting head of government or head of state and foreign ministers and forest ministers. They are the ones to whom we have sent out the foreign invitations. We are in constant dialogue with our contact points or interlocutors in capitals and different stations. We will of course release the list of dignitaries (foreign) in due course of time," the Foreign Secretary said.

Further adding, "We have a limited capacity and we are not expecting so many head of state or head of government but we are expecting multiple foreign ministers and a good number of especially Ministers for Forest and Environment. At the same time, we are expecting a good number of representatives from the United Nations and concerned agencies and some other international organizations."

When asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been invited, Foreign Secretary Rai neither confirmed nor denied the question.

Around 350 delegates, including half from foreign countries, will attend the flagship event. Heads of state and government from South Asian nations, the UN Secretary-General, and leaders from the mountain and oceanic countries are expected to be among the invitees, according to an official.

Nepal has announced "Climate Change, Mountains, and the Future of Humanity" as the theme for the first edition of the event. The three-day summit will feature 15 sessions with 90 experts participating as speakers.

Heads of state and government will address the opening session, while other speakers, panellists, and moderators will lead various thematic discussions.

Inspired by global platforms like the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, and the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Sagarmatha Sambaad was first announced by the KP Sharma Oli government in 2019 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council of Ministers had earlier approved the concept note for the event, which aims to develop a common understanding of the impact of climate change on mountainous countries and advocate for climate justice. It seeks to serve as a platform for those most affected by carbon emissions and to foster bilateral and multilateral partnerships for climate finance and technological advancements. Additionally, it will push for the inclusion of mountainous countries in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) dialogue process.

With the rise in global temperatures, Nepal has faced severe consequences. Untimely heavy rainfall over two days last year resulted in more than 200 deaths across the Himalayan nation.

Glacial lake outbursts and flash floods have become common in Nepal, which lies between India and China.

To highlight the impact of global warming, the Nepalese government hosted a Cabinet meeting at Kala Patthar near Mount Everest in December 2009.

In November 2023, at the government's invitation, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Nepal and travelled to the Everest and Annapurna regions, which have been heavily impacted by climate change. During his visit, he delivered a global message on the vulnerabilities caused by climate change. (ANI)

