Kathmandu, Aug 8 (PTI) Nepal on Saturday reported three more deaths from COVID-19 and 378 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's toll to 73 and total infections to 22,592.

According to Dr Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the Health Ministry, the new cases were detected as 7,788 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Railway MoS Suresh Angadi Inaugurates 'Malgudi Museum' That Has Been Constructed by Restoring Old Station Building at Arasalu in Shivamogga: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

So far, 16,313 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Nepal.

A total of 6,206 active coronavirus patients are receiving treatment at different isolation centres across Nepal.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Offers Condolences To Indian Counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi on Kozhikode Plane Crash.

One individual each from Kathmandu, Parsa and Morang succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)