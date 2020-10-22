Kathmandu, Oct 22 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 tally neared 150,000 cases as the country reported 3,637 new cases on Thursday.

The country also reported 21 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 812.

It recorded 3,637 new cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the national infection tally to 148,509.

The number of active cases stands at 44,877 as 102,820 people have made a successful recovery.

