Washington, October 22: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to go head-to-head in the second and the final debate ahead of US Presidential Elections 2020. The final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will take place at 9 pm ET at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The debate will be live streamed on NBC News.

It will be the last time when Trump and Biden will share the same stage before the US Presidential elections on November 3. In the 90-minute debate, Trump will have the last chance to reverse the poll trends favouring Biden for weeks. US Presidential Election 2020: First Debate Between Donald Trump And Joe Biden to Be Held on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio

Live Streaming of NBC News:

The format of this debate will be slightly different. The US Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Monday they will mute the microphones of President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden when they are not answering questions during their final showdown. The decision was taken to avoid the interruptions that disrupted their last debate. Each candidate will be given two minutes to answer the moderator's questions, during which time the other man's mic will be muted.

The rule has been changed after the first debate where Trump relentlessly interrupted his Democratic rival. Trump interrupted so frequently that Biden at one point lost his patience and snapped: "Will you shut up, man? This is so unpresidential." Notably, Trump refused to participate in the second debate, which was scheduled to take place on October 13 as the organisers announced to hold the debate virtually.

