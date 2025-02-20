Kathmandu, Feb 20 (PTI) Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Thursday said the government has resolved the issue arising out of the death of a Nepalese female student studying at an Odisha University through diplomatic channels.

Deuba, addressing the media at Tribhuvan International Airport upon her arrival from Oman where she had gone to attend the 8th Indian Ocean Summit, said, “The Nepal government has resolved the problem surrounding the death of a Nepali student in KIIT Odisha through diplomatic channels by handling the situation seriously.”

The foreign minister also said that she had talked to Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj regarding the matter and ensured an impartial investigation is conducted into the death of the female student and a safe environment is created for Nepalese students to return to their hostels and resume classes.

After the initiative taken by the Foreign Ministry of Nepal, the Odisha government has taken the issue seriously and a high-level investigation committee has also been formed, she said.

“After our response, the college has apologised for the incident and taken action against its staff who misbehaved with Nepalese students,” she said.

Prakriti Lamsal, 20, a third-year B Tech (Computer Science) student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room on February 16, leading to unrest on the campus.

There are around 1,000 Nepalese students studying in KIIT, Odisha.

Meanwhile, 95 Nepalese students allegedly expelled from KIIT University have returned home through the Birgunj border in Parsa district.

Republica daily quoted acting Chief District Officer of Parsa Nishan Raj Gautam as saying that a total of 76 male and 19 female students have reached Nepal via Birgunj border entry point.

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said the Odisha government has issued a notice to the Higher Education Department which has notified that “it has formed a 24x7 help desk to facilitate the safety and security of students affected by the incident, their safe return and protection of their academic interest”.

