Kathmandu, Nov 7 (PTI) Nepal's top leaders of major political parties on Tuesday pledged to collaborate to consolidate democratic achievements and expressed a strong commitment to the federal democratic republic system, officials said.

The leaders made the commitment during an all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', which was attended by Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and Nepal Socialist Party chief Baburam Bhattarai among others.

The leaders, who played a leading role in signing of the 12-point agreement, peace process and constitution making, agreed to move ahead in a collaborative way to further strengthen the republican system, according to PM's press advisor Govinda Acharya.

Prachanda, who led the Maoists during the armed struggle from 1996 to 2006, signed the 12-point agreement with seven political parties in 2006 that paved way for the restoration of democracy in the country.

During the meeting, the leaders expressed a strong commitment to the federal democratic republic system and pledged to work together to counter the regressive forces who are raising their head, sources said.

They also agreed to intensify bilateral and multilateral discussions in the days ahead.

The leaders made a collective commitment on their part to further strengthen the democratic achievements made so far, sources said, adding that the meeting reviewed the ongoing criticisms from certain quarters on the federal republic system.

Similarly, they suggested that the government should work effectively in rescue and relief operations for the survivors of Friday's earthquake that killed 153 people.

