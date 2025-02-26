Kathmandu [Nepal], February 26 (ANI): Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple, the revered Hindu pilgrimage site, came alive with devotees and ascetics on Tuesday, the eve of Mahashivaratri.

Entry gates have been set up leading to the main temple complex, which has been decorated with flower garlands, further embellishing the area and attracting more devotees.

Ascetics from various parts of India and Nepal have gathered and are staying at Annapurna Bhandar, Swargadwari Ashram, Nirmala Akhada, and Parmananda Ashram, which are located within the Pashupatinath Temple premises.

"The environment is filled with excitement and fervour. Devotees have continued to flock to the temple. I come to the temple every year, and I am today's environment around the temple filled with gaiety," Bholanath Upadhyay, one of the devotees, told ANI.

The Mahashivaratri- night dedicated to Lord Shiva, the protector falls on Wednesday this year. An estimated 1 million pilgrims are expected to visit the temple this year.

"Mahashivaratri, known as the night of Lord Shiva, is observed with great fervour in Nepal as well as in India and other Hindu populous countries. Generally, the Day of Mahashivaratri falls on every 13th night or 14th day of luni-solar month according to the Lunar Calendar. Every temple of Lord Shiva is flocked with pilgrims on the day of Shivaratri.

One of the major festivals of Nepal, Mahashivaratri literally means "Night of the Shiva". It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

It is believed that on this day, the stars in the Northern Hemisphere are at the most optimum positions to help raise a person's spiritual energy. It is also believed that the Shiva principle is most active on this day of the year.

Mahashivaratri is celebrated marking the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. The festival also celebrates the cosmic dance, or Tandav, performed by Lord Shiva.

Hundreds of thousands of devotees visit Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, one of the holiest shrines of the Hindus. Pashupatinath is considered the Guardian and Protector of the Kathmandu Valley and Nepal.

In order to ensure security, the Nepal Police has implemented special security on the occasion of Mahashivaratri in the Pashupati area. The Kathmandu Valley Police Office, Ranipokhari, has prepared and implemented a special security plan since Monday night.

According to the office, a special security plan has been implemented to address potential criminal incidents that could arise due to the large crowd of devotees and visitors during Shivaratri. Over 3,500 police officers will be mobilized under the

command of Apil Raj Bohara, Superintendent of Police (SP) of the District Police Range, Kathmandu. A total of 3,511 police officers will be mobilized in three shifts under SP Bohara.

Similarly, 41 policemen, including 31 men from the District Police Range, Kathmandu and 10 women from Ranipokhari will be deployed at the command post. There will be 133 policemen at the sub-command post.

Police will work in three shifts for the security in the Pashupati area. Around 1,244 policemen will be deployed in one shift. The police are preparing to provide security in three shifts with an 8-hour duty rate.

There will be 41 police officers in the command post, 133 in the sub-command post, 40 in plain clothes, six photographers, 10 in communications, 135 in reserve force, 135 striking, 14 for mobile patrols and 3,072 deployed in three shifts at a rate of 1,024 officers per shift.

Out of these, 1,307 police officers, including 1,114 men and 153 women, will be mobilised from the District Police Range. Similarly, 2,204 police officers, including 1,432 men and 772 women, will be mobilized from Ranipokhari. (ANI)

