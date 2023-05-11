Jerusalem [Israel], May 11 (ANI/TPS): In a live televised address Wednesday night that ended just moments ago Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined the reasons for the continuation of Israel's "Operation Shield and Arrow" against the Islamic Jihad terror organization's bases and infrastructure in Gaza.

He made it clear that the operation would continue until its goals were achieved and made no mention of a possible cease-fire

However, his comments were followed by those of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who intimated that the IDF may soon complete its mission and achieve all of its desired goals which would mean an end of the fighting. (ANI/TPS)

