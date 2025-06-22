Jerusalem, Jun 22 (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump's decision to attack in a video message directed to the American president.

“Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities, with the awesome and righteous might of the United States, will change history,” he said.

Netanyahu said the US “has done what no other country on earth could do”. (AP)

