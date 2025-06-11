Jerusalem, Jun 11 (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government faces a major test on Wednesday after the opposition submitted a bill to dissolve the government, with his ultra-Orthodox coalition partners threatening to support the measure and force early elections.

The ultra-Orthodox parties are furious that the government has failed to pass a law exempting their community from mandatory military service, an issue that has bitterly divided the Israeli public during the war in the Gaza Strip.

While many expect a last-minute compromise, the vote is the most serious challenge to Netanyahu's government since Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack, the biggest security failure in Israel's history.

The opposition submitted a bill to dissolve the Knesset, Israel's parliament. In response, coalition members submitted numerous bills, packing Wednesday's schedule and buying time for last-minute negotiations.

The dissolution vote, if it is not pulled, is expected to take place late at night. Separately, Argentina's President Javier Milei will address the Knesset on Wednesday.

Even if the bill passes, it could take weeks or months for new elections to be called. If the bill fails, another vote for dissolution cannot be brought again for at least six months. The opposition could pull the bill if there isn't enough support and submit it again in the coming weeks.

Netanyahu's coalition includes two ultra-Orthodox parties, and both would need to support the dissolution bill for it to pass. On Tuesday, top Haredi rabbis issued a religious decree emphasising their stand against military service, which complicates the Haredi politicians' ability to negotiate.

Military service is mandatory for most Jews in Israel, but the politically powerful ultra-Orthodox, who make up roughly 13% of Israeli society, have traditionally received exemptions if they are studying full-time in religious seminaries.

The ultra-Orthodox, also known as Haredim, or “God-fearing” in Hebrew, say that integrating into the army threatens their traditional way of life.

Israel is engaged in the longest active war in the country's history, which has stretched its military to the breaking point. The Haredim's widespread refusal to serve, and threats to topple the government during wartime, have enraged many Israelis, especially those who have served multiple rounds of reserve duty.

Since the start of the war, 866 Israeli soldiers have been killed. (AP)

