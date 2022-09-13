New York, Sep 13 (PTI) A new centre that aims to foster robust and inclusive cultural, social and academic synergies between Indian public and private institutions and the City University of New York (CUNY) has been launched here.

The India Initiative for Research and Education Collaboration of CUNY CREST Institute (IICCCI) was officially launched on September 9 at the Bronx Community College and will be an apt platform for further exchange of ideas both in the fields of academics and culture.

Also Read | Kangaroo Attack in Australia: Man Killed in Rare Fatal Attack Near Perth; Kangaroo Shot Dead by Police.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by President of Bronx Community College (BCC) Thomas Isekenegbe and President of The City College of New York Vincent Boudreau.

They also shared a Statement of Interests (SSI) signed between BCC and three state universities of Maharashtra.

Also Read | US Reports First Monkeypox Death After Los Angeles Resident Dies Due to the Virus, Say County Health Officials.

A statement issued here said that the IICCCI mission is to foster “robust and inclusive cultural-social-academic synergism between CUNY and Indian academic institutions, federal entities and private enterprise.”

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal highlighted 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and the United States and expressed his strong commitment and support to IICCCI's collaborative work with Indian counterparts, the statement said.

Dilip Chauhan, the New York City's Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs, said the centre will be a platform for further exchange of ideas both in the fields of academics and culture.

“This institute will carry out its mission by securing our connection to India and our nations, we are all reminded of our vast interconnectedness. That is why it is more important than ever that we build new bridges and promote the excellence and achievement of our partners abroad,” he said.

On behalf of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Chauhan presented a Proclamation that applauded IICCCI and its mission.

The institute said that it has active academic partnerships in India since 2019.

Under the leadership of Prof Neal Phillip and Prof Paramita Sen, a sustainability focused study abroad programme to Maharashtra was undertaken with 15 BCC and other CUNY students where they installed a solar powered weather station and participated in other science and cross-cultural diplomatic activities.

Phillip and Sen have received several grants for their work in India.

One of the grants is a public diplomacy grant from the US State Department to install six solar powered weather stations in three states and to conduct climate change workshops for over 5,000 participants.

Another is a three-year USD 300,000 National Science Foundation grant with Dr Brian vant-Hull of CUNY CREST Institute to take 33 BCC/CUNY students to conduct air pollution research in Mumbai and New Delhi, beginning in January 2023.

Phillip noted how the ‘Yatra' to Maharashtra began in 2019, when Sen had proposed a CUNY India study abroad programme, which was spearheaded in conjunction with the IBM Smart City of Townsville, Australia and with 15 BCC/CUNY students.

Yachneet Pushkarna, who represented the Government of Maharashtra and the Vice Chancellor Delegates from India, conveyed a message on behalf of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that praised the initiative.

“It is indeed heartening to note that CUNY is working on climate initiatives with Indian cities, particularly with Mumbai. I wish and hope that the partnership will further strengthen our collaboration in the domain of Higher Education as envisaged by the National Education Policy” launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the message from the governor read.

Executive Director of the CUNY CREST Institute Dr. Reza Khanbilvardi said that India-focussed work will now be expanded and further strengthened by including more research and educational collaborations between Indo-US academic institutions through the IICCCI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)