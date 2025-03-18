San Juan (Puerto Rico), Mar 18 (AP) A new partnership between US maritime company Crowley and Spain-based Naturgy Energy Group announced Tuesday is expected to increase the amount of liquified natural gas shipped to Puerto Rico as it struggles with chronic power outages.

A tanker capable of delivering more than 34 million gallons (129 million litres) of liquified natural gas is scheduled to make its first trip to the US territory this month as part of a multi-year deal between the two companies. Details of the partnership were not disclosed.

It is the first domestic tanker to deliver liquefied natural gas sourced in the US mainland to Puerto Rico. It is expected to travel to the island every two weeks.

Gov. Jenniffer Gonzalez said the tanker “marks a significant step for fuel supply reliability in Puerto Rico for our energy grid.”

Currently, container ships deliver smaller amounts of liquefied natural gas to Puerto Rico. (AP)

