New Orleans, Aug 8 (AP) With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz Heritage Festival won't be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.

The festival, which traditionally is held in the spring, had been scheduled to run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17 this year after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Muharram Moon Sighting 2021, Chand Raat News Updates: Moon Not Sighted in Saudi Arabia, Islamic New Year To Begin From August 10.

But organizers cited “current exponential growth” of new COVID-19 cases in the city and region, as well as an ongoing public health emergency, in announcing that the festival will not occur as planned.

“We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe,” organizers said in a news release, adding that next year's dates are April 29-May 8.

Also Read | Taliban Executes Young Woman for Wearing Tight Clothes and Not Being Accompanied by Male Relative in Samar Qandian.

Ticketholders for both festival weekends will receive an email this week with details about the refund and rollover process, the release says. All tickets for Wednesday, Oct. 13, will be automatically refunded.

Jazz Fest celebrates the indigenous music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana. The music encompasses nearly every style imaginable: blues, gospel, Cajun, Zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, contemporary and traditional jazz, country, bluegrass and everything in between. It's held at the Fair Grounds Race Course, where multiple stages are erected for fans to gather in and around. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)