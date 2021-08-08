Riyadh/Baghdad, August 8: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and some other countries in the middle east will look for the new moon this evening (chand raat). The moon sighting effectors that will take place after Maghrib prayer will determine the beginning of Muharram 2021 as well as the Islamic new year 2021. The date of Ashura will also be fixed upon the moon sighting. Catch live updates on the Muharram moon sighting 2021 in Saudi Arabia and Iraq here. Is Muharram Celebrated as Festival? Why Do Muslims Self-Flagellate on Ashura? When Will Muharram Chand Appear? All FAQs Answered.

In Islamic calendar, which is based on lunar cycle, a new month begins when the moon is sighted on 29th of an ongoing month. In case the moon is not sighted, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month commences next day. Today, August 8, marks the 29th of Dhul Qadah, the last month in Islamic calendar, in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and some other countries in the middle east. Muharram 2021, Ashura Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for the First Islamic Month?

If the moon is sighted this evening in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, Muharram 2021 will begin from August 9 and so will the Islamic new year. If the moon is not sighted, Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days and Muharram will begin from August 10. In other words, Muharram in Saudi Arabi and Iraq will either begin from August 9 or August 10.

Ashura falls on 10th day of Muharram. So, if Muharram begins from August 9, Ashura will be observed on August 18 in Saudi Arabi and Iraq. In case Muharram commences from August 10, Ashura will fall on August 19. Stay here for live updates on the Muharram moon sighting.