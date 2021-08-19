Washington, Aug 19 (AP) The International Monetary Fund says that the new Taliban government in Afghanistan will not at the current time be allowed to access loans or other resources from the 190-nation lending organisation.

In a statement Wednesday, the IMF said it would be guided by the views of the international community.

Also Read | Afghan Independence Day 2021: History and Significance of the Day in Afghanistan.

The statement said, “There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources.”

SDRs are special drawing rights which serve as a reserve that IMF member countries can tap into to meet payment obligations. (AP)

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Several Protests Across Afghanistan With National Flag.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)