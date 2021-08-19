Kabul, August 19: Afghan Independence Day is observed on August 19 in Afghanistan. Afghan Independence Day marks the day when Afghanistan attained freedom from the British. Afghanistan had become a British protectorate after the Second Anglo-Afghan War in 1880. The British gave up the control finally following the Anglo-Afghan Treaty signed in 1919. The important day in Afghanistan's history comes a few days after the Taliban took over the control after withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1. Afghanistan Independence Day 2021 Marked by Protests Against Taliban on The Streets with Afghan Flags.

Afghan Independence Day - History and Significance: The Second Anglo-Afghan War, which ended in 1880, witnessed the British defeating Afghan forces at the Battle of Kandahar. After the war ended, the British were given control of Afghanistan's foreign affairs. In exchange, the Great Britain assured Afghans protection against the Russians and Persians. In 1919, the third Anglo-Afghan War erupted. It ended in 1921 with the British relinquishing Afghanistan's foreign affairs.

The Great Britain and Afghanistan signed the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919, also known as the Treaty of Rawalpindi, on August 8, 1919. Subsequently, the Britain recognised Afghanistan's independence (as per Article 5 of the treaty). Today, Afghanistan observes its 102 anniversary of Afghan Independence Day. Afghanistan Independence Day 2021: On 102nd Anniversary of Independence, Taliban Declares Establishment of 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan'.

It may be recalled that the Taliban swept across the country this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities. On 102nd anniversary of Afghanistan's independence from the British rule, the Taliban announced the creation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. With Haibatullah Akhundzada as its leader, a council is likely to rule Afghanistan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).