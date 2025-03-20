Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, accompanied by Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy (CN-RNZN), visited INS Surat, the Indian Navy's latest indigenously built guided missile destroyer, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, an official press release by the Ministry of Defence stated.

The delegation was warmly received by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Western Naval Command, who provided them with an overview of the warship's advanced technology, strategic significance, and role in national maritime security.

Commissioned on January 15, 2025, INS Surat is the newest addition to India's naval fleet, designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai. The vessel exemplifies India's push for self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with over 75 per cent indigenous content, stated the press release.

The Prime Minister's visit coincided with the ongoing port call of the Royal New Zealand Navy Ship HMNZS Te Kaha, which is docked in Mumbai from March 19 to 24, 2025. Additionally, Commodore Rodger Ward, Commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, is also in Mumbai for engagements at Headquarters, Western Naval Command. These high-level visits underline the growing partnership between the Indian Navy and the RNZN, fostering deeper cooperation in maritime security and defense collaboration.

During the visit, CN-RNZN RAdm Golding held discussions with VAdm Sanjay J Singh on strategic naval engagements and the evolving security landscape. He also received a detailed briefing on the role of Western Naval Command.

As part of his engagements, the Admiral visited the Heritage Hall at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, and conferred with the Admiral Superintendent of Dockyard on potential technical support for HMNZS Te Kaha's return visit in April 2025. He also paid homage to fallen personnel by laying a wreath at Gaurav Stambh in Naval Dockyard.

The visit of HMNZS Te Kaha includes a series of planned activities to enhance bilateral ties, such as cross-deck visits, sporting events, and social interactions, the press release stated.

Upon its departure, the ship is scheduled to conduct a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the Indian Navy, further strengthening operational synergy and reinforcing the shared commitment to regional maritime security. (ANI)

