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Cricket Cricket Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru As Delhi Capitals host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, both teams have named their tactical Impact Player substitutes. Discover the key names on the bench for tonight's clash.

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As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 moves into its business end, the tactical use of the Impact Player rule continues to be a defining factor in match outcomes. For tonight’s Match 39 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finalised their lists of five substitutes, providing insight into their second-innings strategies. You Can Follow Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard here.

With Bengaluru winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the focus will be on how these bench options are utilised to either bolster a target-setting effort or navigate a high-pressure chase.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Versatile Options

Bengaluru has named a balanced list of substitutes that covers multiple phases of the game. Notably, the inclusion of Venkatesh Iyer provides a significant batting cushion should the top order falter during the chase. DC vs RCB Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

RCB Impact Substitutes:

Jacob Bethell: A dynamic spin-bowling all-rounder who can provide late-innings impetus.

Jordan Cox: An aggressive wicketkeeper-batter capable of playing the finisher role.

Mangesh Yadav: A domestic pace option often used to tighten the middle overs.

Vicky Ostwal: The left-arm spinner offers a tactical counter to Delhi’s right-handed heavy middle order.

Venkatesh Iyer: A seasoned campaigner who remains the most likely choice to be subbed in during the second innings.

Delhi Capitals: Local Talent and Finishers

Under the leadership of Axar Patel, the Delhi Capitals have opted for a bench that prioritises domestic depth and specialized bowling roles. The presence of Abishek Porel and Ashutosh Sharma suggests a clear plan to inject power into the batting unit if the pitch plays slower than expected.

DC Impact Substitutes:

Auqib Nabi Dar: The high-priced pace sensation who can provide an extra burst of speed.

Ashutosh Sharma: A proven finisher who has already delivered several "clutch" cameos this season.

Vipraj Nigam: The leg-spinner who provides a different dimension to the Kuldeep-Axar spin duo.

Tripurana Vijay: A reliable middle-order utility player.

Abishek Porel: A wicketkeeper-batter who has been frequently used as a tactical "pinch-hitter" at the top or middle of the order. The decision-making tonight will likely be influenced by the heavy dew expected in the latter half of the match. Since RCB is bowling first, they will likely swap a specialist bowler for a specialist batter like Venkatesh Iyer or Jacob Bethell once their primary bowling duties are complete.

Conversely, Delhi Capitals, who are batting first, may look to use Abishek Porel or Ashutosh Sharma to maximise their total before introducing a specialist bowler like Auqib Nabi Dar or Vipraj Nigam to defend the target under slippery conditions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).