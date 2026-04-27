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World WORLD Sudan Plane Crash: 14 Killed As Cessna Aircraft Crashes on Outskirts of Juba The incident is among the latest in a series of fatal air accidents reported in the country. Officials from South Sudan’s civil aviation authority said the aircraft went down approximately 20 kilometres outside Juba. Emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site to assist and begin preliminary assessments.

A Cessna aircraft crashed on the outskirts of Juba in South Sudan on Monday, killing all 14 people on board, including 13 passengers and the pilot, according to aviation authorities. The incident is among the latest in a series of fatal air accidents reported in the country. Officials from South Sudan’s civil aviation authority said the aircraft went down approximately 20 kilometres outside Juba. Emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site to assist and begin preliminary assessments.

Initial reports indicate that adverse weather conditions, including poor visibility, may have contributed to the crash. Visuals circulating from the area showed the wreckage engulfed in flames in what appeared to be a misty, elevated terrain. US KC-135 Plane Crash: 4 American Crew Members Killed After Refuelling Aircraft Crashes in Iraq, Confirms CENTCOM.

Authorities confirmed that all those on board died in the crash. Among the victims were two foreign nationals, while the remaining passengers were South Sudanese.

Aviation officials said an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident. Teams are working to recover evidence from the site and assess factors such as weather conditions, aircraft status, and operational procedures. No official statement has yet clarified whether technical failure or human error may have played a role, and authorities said further details would emerge after a detailed inquiry. US Fighter Jet Crash: F-35 Lightning II Stealth Aircraft Crashes and Bursts Into Flames Near Lemoore Naval Air Station in California, Video Surfaces.

Recurring Aviation Safety Concerns

South Sudan has experienced multiple aviation incidents in recent years, often involving small aircraft used for domestic transport and charter operations. Limited infrastructure, challenging terrain, and weather-related factors are frequently cited as risks.

In January 2025, a separate crash involving a small aircraft in Unity State killed at least 20 people, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in the country’s aviation sector. Experts note that air travel remains a critical mode of transport in South Sudan due to limited road connectivity, particularly in remote regions.

Since gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan has faced infrastructure and regulatory challenges, including in civil aviation. While efforts have been made to improve oversight and safety standards, incidents continue to occur periodically.

The latest crash near Juba is expected to renew focus on aviation safety measures, as authorities work to establish the cause and prevent similar accidents in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).