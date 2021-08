Wellington, Aug 27 (AP) New Zealand says it was not able to get everybody it wanted out of Afghanistan in time before the deadly attacks near Kabul's airport brought its rescue mission to an end.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday she is not yet sure how many people were left behind or whether they were New Zealand citizens, residents or visa holders. She said the New Zealand military had gone to great lengths to try and find people in recent days and had been able to fly several hundred people to safety.

“We went to extraordinary efforts to bring home as many as we could who were either New Zealanders or who had supported New Zealand. But the devastating thing is that we weren't able to bring everyone,” Ardern said. “And now, we need to look to see what we can do for those who remain.”

Both Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison strongly condemned the attacks that took place Thursday. Morrison described them as “evil” and “inhuman.” (AP)

