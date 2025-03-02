New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs is organising a six-day Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Executive Capacity Building Programme on human rights for senior-level functionaries of the National Human Rights Institutions of Global South.

The programme to be held in the national capital is scheduled from March 3 to 8, the National Human Rights Commission stated in a press release.

47 participants from the NHRIs of 14 countries of the Global South are likely to attend the event. These are Madagascar, Uganda, Samoa, Timor Leste, DR Congo, Togo, Mali, Nigeria, Egypt, Tanzania, Mauritius, Burundi, Turkmenistan and Qatar, the statement said.

This customized programme has been developed in accordance to the need of NHRIs of participating countries and feedback provided earlier. Eminent persons with domain knowledge and expertise in capacity building and imparting training, will be the resource persons, the release added.

The programme will be inaugurated by Chairperson of the NHRC, India Justice V Ramasubramanian on Monday.

The programme aims to provide insights into various dimensions of human rights, international perspectives, and share NHRC, India's experience over the past three decades to enhance awareness among participants of various NHRIs. It seeks to strengthen South-South cooperation, enhance collaboration and networking, and improve human rights protection mechanisms through comprehensive capacity building and experience sharing, as per the statement.

According to the release, the expected outcome includes developing a better understanding of international dimensions of human rights; a deeper understanding of NHRC, India's work in the field of human rights protection, and its best practices, which can be adopted by the other NHRIs; improved networking among NHRIs, fostering collaborations and partnerships at regional and international levels; and enhanced capability to contribute towards the protection and promotion of human rights.

The participants will engage in lectures and interactive sessions by eminent persons and practitioners in the field, cultural immersion and field visits. The initiative is a part of NHRC's ongoing outreach efforts to enhance understanding and appreciation of various aspects of human rights and help in building capacity among senior functionaries of NHRIs, as per the statement. (ANI)

