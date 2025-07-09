Taipei [Taiwan], July 9 (ANI): A total of 1,668 Chinese immigrants in Taiwan failed to submit proof of renouncing their Chinese household registration by the deadline, prompting possible changes to their legal status, Taipei Times reported.

The National Immigration Agency (NIA) stated that those who fail to provide documentation risk having their status downgraded from "registered permanent resident" to "resident" if it is later confirmed that they still maintain household registration in China.

According to Taipei Times, the agency had previously issued notifications to Chinese immigrants residing in Taiwan, instructing them to provide proof of deregistration in China before last Monday. However, authorities were unable to reach or obtain compliance from 1,668 individuals.

A government source familiar with national security matters told Taipei Times that many of these individuals are likely residing abroad, including numerous "nationals without household registration" who have not returned to Taiwan for over two years. Some may even be living in China.

If the immigrants are currently in Taiwan, or if their close family members or employers are based in Taiwan, but they still retain Chinese citizenship, their "registered permanent resident" status would be revoked and replaced with "resident" status, the source explained.

Concerns over national security have been raised due to the issue of dual registration.

"There are risks when individuals hold household registration in both Taiwan and China," the official said. "It creates confusion over national allegiance and could hinder security assessments."

Taipei Times reported that the Mainland Affairs Council has identified numerous cases where Chinese immigrants in Taiwan have retained dual nationality. This phenomenon, they warned, echoes tactics used by Russia in Crimea, where granting citizenship was a precursor to territorial claims.

In Fujian Province, the Taiwan Affairs Office has reportedly allowed Taiwanese residents to apply for Chinese ID cards without surrendering their Taiwan identification documents, a move interpreted by officials as an effort to dilute Taiwanese identity, according to the Taipei Times.

From a legal standpoint, dual household registration is prohibited by the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area. Individuals with dual citizenship may also receive pensions and benefits from both governments unlawfully.

Central Police University professor Wang Chih-sheng told the Taipei Times that such individuals may face identity conflicts and could even be exploited by the Chinese Communist Party for its political purposes. (ANI)

