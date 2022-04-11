Islamabad [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): Pakistan's joint opposition has withdrawn its no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Mahmood Khan, reported local media on Monday.

The motion against the chief minister was submitted on Friday. Earlier, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Secretariat said that the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Mahmood Khan will be reviewed on Monday. However, according to the Pakistani media outlet Samaa TV, the united opposition has withdrawn the motion against the CM now.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is the single largest party in the 145-member House with 94 members, while 51 legislators are on the Opposition benches.

This comes in the wake of a no-confidence motion moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dispensation in Punjab.

Notably, the voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was held in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night, with 174 members recording their votes in favour of the motion that ousted the Imran Khan government. (ANI)

