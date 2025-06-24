Beijing [China], June 24 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday met China's Vice-President Han Zheng along with other Heads of Delegation attending the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries.

NSA Doval is in China to attend the meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries.

"On 24 June, NSA Ajit Doval called on Han Zheng, Vice-President of China along with other Heads of Delegation attending the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing," India's Embassy in Beijing said in a post on X.

Doval had met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday and emphasized the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain overall peace and stability in the region.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on early May 7 and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK with precision strikes in response to Pahalgam terror attack. Doval's emphasis on need to counter terrorism is significant as Pakistan is an all-weather friend of China and has sponsored cross-border terrorism against India.

During the meeting, Doval and Wang Yi reviewed recent developments in India-China bilateral relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of ties, including by fostering greater people to people contacts.

They also exchanged views were also exchanged on other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

NSA noted that he looked forward to meeting with Wang Yi in India at a mutually convenient date for the 24th round of the Special Representative (SR) Talks.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which did not take place during the last nearly six years due to COVID-19 and later due to tensions over the military standoff in eastern Ladakh, has been restored this year. (ANI)

