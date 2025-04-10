Santo Domingo, Apr 10 (AP) The number of dead in a roof collapse at an iconic nightclub in the Dominican Republic surged to 218 on Thursday, an official said.

Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Centre of Emergency Operations, said crews at the scene were still looking for victims and potential survivors, although no one has been found alive since Tuesday afternoon.

“We're not going to abandon anyone. Our work will continue,” he said. (AP)

