Nairobi, Aug 6 (AP) Ethiopia's spreading Tigray conflict faces a fresh wave of fighting as an Amhara regional official says Amhara forces will launch an offensive on Saturday against Tigray forces who have entered the region and taken control of a town hosting a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“This is the time for the Amhara people to crush the terrorist group,” Sema Tiruneh, the Amhara region's head of peace and security, told the regional state-affiliated Amhara Media Corporation on Friday.

Also Read | Afghanistan Says Pakistan Continues To Aid 'Taliban War Machine'.

“Preparations have been underway to reverse these moves and an offensive will start tomorrow. Freedom doesn't come cheap. Everyone should come forward and defend themselves.”

Separately, Ethiopia's foreign ministry on Friday warned that the Tigray forces' incursion into the Amhara and Afar regions in recent weeks “is testing the federal government's patience and pushing it to change its defensive mood which has been taken for the sake of the unilateral humanitarian cease-fire”.

Also Read | Peace Mission 2021: India To Carry Out Military Drill With China and Pakistan in Russia.

The incursions have displaced some 300,000 people, it said, accusing the Tigray forces of trying to destabilize Africa's second most populous country. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)