Sao Paulo, Dec 31 (AP) The office of Brazil's vice president says he has become acting president, an indication that President Jair Bolsonaro has left the country.

An official document says Bolsonaro may be headed to Florida.

Also Read | UN Survey Shows Poverty Affect 130 Million Arab Population.

Bolsonaro's political nemesis, leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is to be inaugurated Sunday.

The press office of Bolsonaro's Vice-President, Gen Hamilton Mourão, confirmed he was acting as president. That would happen while Bolsonaro was travelling, meaning that he would skip the inauguration in a break with Brazilian tradition.

Also Read | US Shocker: Criminology Graduate Arrested Over Mysterious Killing of Four Students of Idaho University.

Brazil's official gazette says several officials were given permission to accompany "the future ex-president" to Miami between January 1 and January 30, to offer "advice, security and personal support."

According to flight tracking websites, the Armed Forces' official aeroplane left the capital, Brasilia, around 2 pm local time for Orlando, Fla. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)