Muscat [Oman], June 20 (ANI): Ahead of the International Day of Yoga and as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava, the Embassy of India, Muscat, organised an eye-catching Yoga performance under 'Muscat Yog Mahotsav- 75 days, 75 events' on Monday.

Eye-catching Yoga performance organised by @Indemb_Muscat as part of 'Muscat Yog Mahotsav-75 days, 75 events' informed Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, in a tweet.

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson Undergoes Sinus Operation at London Hospital.

"Do watch the breathtaking view of Yoga being performed at the giant incense burner overlooking iconic Fort Mutrah and the Corniche in Muscat, Oman," he added, continuing the thread.

The yoga was performed at the giant incence burner overlooking iconic fort Mutrah in Muscat, Oman.

Also Read | Kabul Gurdwara Blast: Hardeep Puri Meets Family of Deceased Savinder Singh, Presents PM's Letter to Afghan Sikh Community.

The Muscat Yog Mahotsav is a festival of peace, health, and wellbeing held in association with Yoga organizations in Oman as a run-up to the 8th International Day of Yoga.

[{31ae5837-98d1-45b7-a03f-89bb246eb92d:intradmin/oman_2.JPG}]

The Yog Mahotsav will feature over 75 curated Yoga events all across Oman in the coming 75 days till 21 June 2022 as part of celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is being celebrated in the country in commemoration of 75 years of independence of India, and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. It's a celebration of our collective achievements as a 75-year-old independent country with a legacy of 5000+ years of ancient history.

The celebration rests on five pillars outlined by the Prime Minister i.e. Freedom struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolves at 75 as guiding force for moving forward and Keeping dreams and duties as inspiration.

On the eighth International Day of Yoga which will be celebrated on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Yoga at Mysore Palace in Karnataka, while 75 Ministers from his cabinet will do Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites in the country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will perform Yoga at Delhi's Lotus Temple.

International Day of Yoga over the years has not only boosted Yoga's popularity but also expanded its geographical presence by inspiring its adoption in several new territories. June 21 is observed as the International Yoga Day, recognising the benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)