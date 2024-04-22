New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Earth Anthem penned by the Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K. has been gaining wide popularity and so far has been translated into 160 languages spoken across the globe.

On the occasion of 54th Earth Day celebrations, poet Abhay K said, "I wrote Earth Anthem in 2008 to pay my tribute to Mother Earth who nurtures us all, all species of flora and fauna, and to bring us all together bound in a common thread of a song, an anthem. Earth Anthem extends the universalism of Rabindranath Tagore to include all the species on Earth. I am delighted that Earth Anthem has been translated into more than 160 languages spoken across our planet."

Since its publication Earth Anthem has featured in over 200 leading publications globally and was played at the United Nations to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day in 2020.

"We find that the idea of having an Earth Anthem is a creative and inspiring thought which would contribute to bringing the world together," said UNESCO.

The Earth Anthem reads:Our cosmic oasis, cosmic blue pearlthe most beautiful planet in the universeall the continents and all the oceansunited we stand as flora and faunaunited we stand as species of one earthdiverse cultures, beliefs and wayswe are humans, Earth is our homeall the people and all the nationsall for one, one for allunited we unfurl the blue marble flag.

Praising the milestone, renowned global figures, including Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal, and actress Manisha Koirala, have voiced their support for Abhay K.'s initiative for a universal Earth Anthem.

On the occasion, Natalia Alufereva from Karelia, Russian Federation and Asal Amiri from Iran recited the Earth Anthem in Russian and Persian.

With Earth Anthem transcending linguistic barriers, it continues to inspire people across the globe to unite in their commitment to protect and cherish our planet.

Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by Earthday.org including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries. The official theme for 2024 is "Planet vs. Plastics." (ANI)

