Earth Day 2024 will be marked on April 22. This annual celebration is focused on understanding the need to take initiatives towards environmental protection and ensuring that the planet continues to be habitable and safe for future generations. Held for the first time on April 22, 1970, World Earth Day now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally and is one of the biggest observances, with participation from over 1 billion people in 183+ countries. As we prepare to celebrate Earth Day 2024, let's learn more about why it is important, the World Earth Day 2024 theme, how to celebrate this day, and more.

When is Earth Day 2024?

Earth Day 2024 will be celebrated on April 22. This annual celebration was first proposed by peace activist John McConnell at the UNESCO Conference in San Francisco in 1969. It has been an annual observance ever since. People take this chance to advocate for conservation of the environment—steps we can take as individuals to leave our earth better than we have—because it is the only planet we have.

Earth Day 2024 Theme

Every year, the celebration of Earth Day is focused on a dedicated theme that helps people have more organised and targeted conversations on various steps that they can take to build a more sustainable world on Earth. The theme for Earth Day 2024 is 'Planet vs. Plastics' and will be focused on raising awareness of the harms of plastic pollution for human and planetary health.

We hope that this Earth Day you choose to take initiatives that will make the world better for our future generations. Here’s wishing everyone a happy Earth Day 2024!

