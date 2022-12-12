Balochistan [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): An explosion in Pakistan's Awaran district, Balochistan, killed one person and left seven others wounded, Dawn reported on Monday.

The blast took place at a shop in the main bazaar of Awaran and killed the shopkeeper.The intense explosion entirely destroyed the establishment and harmed neighbouring businesses.

Also Read | Elon Musk Says 'Criminally Prosecute' Dr Anthony Fauci, Gets Criticised by Scientific Community.

According to officials, an improvised explosive device (IED) installed at a shop exploded during rush hour, killing the shopkeeper and injuring seven people.

"The shopkeeper was killed on the spot while seven were injured include two women," Awaran deputy commissioner Jumma Dad Khan later confirmed to Dawn over phone.

Also Read | Rapid Antigen Test: Is My RAT Actually Working? How To Tell if Your COVID-19 Test Can Detect Omicron.

Nasir Ali was recognized as the victim of the explosion. Mohammad Asif, Meharullah, Musadiq, Abdul Mutlib, and Mohammad Siddiq were among those injured when they passed through the neighbourhood when the incident occurred. Two others were in critical condition,according to Dawn.

After the detonation, security personnel initiated a search operation in the vicinity to find the perpetrators, but no arrests were reported until late in the evening, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)