Vilnius [Lithuania], November 20 (ANI): China lashed out at Taiwan after the Lithuanian government approved the establishment of the "Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania" by the Taiwan authorities and said that the act creates a false impression of "one China, one Taiwan" in the world.

Furious over the move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that Beijing will take all necessary measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The Lithuanian government, in disregard of the Chinese side's strong objection and repeated dissuasion, has approved the establishment of the so-called "Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania" by the Taiwan authorities. This act creates the false impression of "one China, one Taiwan" in the world, flagrantly violates the one-China principle, and renounces the political commitment made by Lithuania in the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China," Lijian said in a statement.

Lijian added, "It undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs. The Chinese government expresses strong protest over and firm objection to this extremely egregious act, and will take all necessary measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Lithuanian side shall be responsible for all the ensuing consequences."

The Office was opened with Eric Huang, currently, Taiwan's chief of Mission in Latvia, appointed as the nation's first representative to Lithuania, reported Focus Taiwan citing a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

On Thursday, First President of Lithuania Vytautas Landsbergis visited the Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius. This came as Taiwan officially opened its new representative office in the Baltic state, which has irked Beijing.

The office will facilitate bilateral cooperation in various fields, including semiconductors, lasers and fintech, the release said, adding, the opening of the office will "charter a new and promising course for bilateral relations between Taiwan and Lithuania."

Earlier, China had expressed anger against Lithuania over the latter's decision to allow the use of "Taiwanese" in Taipei's representative office.

Lithuania is facing increased pressure from China following its decision to open reciprocal representative offices with Taiwan. The new office will take over, with immediate effect, the responsibility of promoting relations between Taiwan and the Baltic state, as well as serving and protecting Taiwanese citizens in the country, said Focus Taiwan citing the release.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Lithuanian Parliament's (Seimas) Committee on Foreign Affairs Zygimantas Pavilionis and Chairman of the Seimas' Taiwan Friendship Group Matas Maldeikis also paid a visit to the office, Taiwan News reported.

Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China.

Despite being governed separately for more than seven decades, China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

