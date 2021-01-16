Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): While US President Donald Trump has not yet called on his successor Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence telephoned to congratulate Kamala Harris on her win and offer his assistance for next week's inauguration.

The Hill quoted a source familiar with the call as saying that Pence's outreach to his successor on Thursday is just the latest example of how the vice president has taken on many of the duties the president would typically carry out in his final days in office.

This was the first conversation between the two Vice Presidents since the debate in October last year.

Earlier, Sputnik quoted Pence as speaking at a meeting with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), "We are committed to an orderly transition and to a safe Inauguration. The American people deserve nothing less."

The outgoing vice president said that the transfer of power must be done in a way that is consistent with US traditions and that "gives honor to the American people."

The Hill further reported that while Trump will be departing Washington, DC, early on the inuguration day, Pence will be attending the ceremony.

More than 7,000 National Guard troops have been deployed in the city since the January 6 breaching of the Capitol building. Some 2,000 are tasked with overseeing security at the inauguration itself, while an estimated 20,000-strong force will be spread out across the city to quash any perceived security risks.

Sputnik reported that the inauguration ceremony itself will be devoid of public attendance and much of Washington DC's monuments and squares will be closed off.

Biden would be sworn in on January 20. (ANI)

