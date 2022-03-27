Islamabad [Pakistan], March 27 (ANI): Ahead of a key no-confidence vote against his government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that he is being threatened by outside elements who are trying the control the foreign policy of the country.

Addressing his supporters at the Parade Ground in Islamabad, the Pakistan PM said when former Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto tried to introduce an independent foreign policy but Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the Nawaz Sharif started a campaign against Bhutto.

"Outsiders are trying to control the foreign policy of our country. We have been aware of this conspiracy for several months," he said.

At a massive Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally, the Pakistan PM said, "...This is not the time of Zulfikar Bhutto. Time has changed. There is a saying in English, you can only cross the river once," he said.

Pakistan PM said that time has changed and his government "wouldn't accept the slavery of others." "We will forge friendships with everyone. We won't become be slaves."

Imran Khan said he knows who is behind the conspiracy to topple his government and added that "there are a lot of things that will be revealed before the nation but at the right time."

Pakistan Prime Minister even showed a white letter to his party supporters as proof of his claims. "We know which are the places from where we are being tried to exert pressure. We will not compromise on the interest of the country. I am not putting allegations, I have the letter which is the proof," he said.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8 after the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) long march in Islamabad. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

Imran Khan's situation was precarious given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP had stated their support to the Opposition's no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly. (ANI)

