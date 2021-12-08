Tokyo [Japan] December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 100 million Japanese have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with vaccination thus reaching 79% of approximately 126 million Japanese, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing Wednesday's data from the government website.

Almost 98 million Japanese, or 77% of the population, have taken two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine, statistics showed.

Japan began its vaccination campaign later than some other countries, on February 17, but quickly sped up the pace. In the summer, up to a million people were vaccinated daily.

The number of daily new infections has lately been mostly below 200. On October 1, Japan lifted the state of emergency across the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

