Dubai [UAE], January 24 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Municipality announced the outstanding success of its second edition of Souq Al Freej, a unique initiative aimed at supporting small and domestic entrepreneurs in promoting their products. The event witnessed a notable turnout of over 157,000 visitors, marking a remarkable 50 percent increase from the first season's 95,000 visitors.

The festivities of Souq Al Freej, which concluded on January 21, 2024, drew in a diverse crowd of 43,564 visitors in Al-Warqa Park 3 between December 15 and 31, 2023, and 113,733 visitors in Al-Barsha Pond Park between January 5 and 21, 2024.

Ahmed Al Zarouni, Director of the Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, expressed his pleasure with the achievement, emphasising the municipality's commitment to creating commercial communication channels for small entrepreneurs. The event provided a platform for small entrepreneurs to display and market their local household products in neighbourhood gardens, bolstering their engagement with the community.

Al Zarouni pointed out that the initiative also aims to encourage young citizens to set up their projects and display UAE household products in public places. This aligns with the directives and vision of wise leadership, as well as the goals set by the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs. The overarching objective is to offer comprehensive support to citizens and create opportunities for the youth.

Al Zarouni said, "The remarkable turnout of Souq Al Freej in its second season underscores the support and encouragement provided by Dubai Municipality to neighbourhood residents, fostering their initiatives and boosting confidence in their domestic products. Not to mention the recreational activities accompanying the market such as playgrounds and restaurants, which provided a unique leisure space. This is part of Dubai Municipality's commitment to developing attractive gardens and recreational spaces, contributing to elevated standards of well-being and happiness for both residents and visitors. These efforts aim to continually enhance Dubai's attraction and its position as a life-friendly city."

To facilitate the participation of entrepreneurs in the Souq, Dubai Municipality offered several concessions, including on-site logistics facilities and free platforms for products display. The initiative witnessed the participation of 30 projects, all of which were equipped by the Municipality with comprehensive business support services, including digital solutions to streamline the application process. (ANI/WAM)

