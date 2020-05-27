World News | Pak Army Claims to Have Shot Down 'Indian Spying Quadcopter' Along LoC

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Pakistani Army on Wednesday claimed to have shot down what it said was 'Indian spying quadcopter' along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rakhchikri sector.

"#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along LOC. The quadcopter had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan's side of the #LOC," spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.

Sources in the Indian Army have denied the knowledge of any such incident.

This is not the first time when the Pakistani Army has claimed to have shot down 'Indian spy quadcopter'.

Last year, in January too, the Pakistani Army has made similar claims which were later dismissed by Indian Army.

"Pakistan Army troops shot down Indian spy quadcopter in Bagh sector area along the line of control. Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LOC, in Shaa Allah," the then DG ISPR had tweeted. (ANI)

