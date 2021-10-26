Islamabad [Pakistan], October 26 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) secretary-general Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has alleged that Pakistan military establishment was supporting Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, who resigned as Balochistan Chief Minister, and failed to save him, Dawn reported.

"Pindi was supporting [the CM] but in the end, it failed," said Haideri when asked by the media if the establishment had any role in the changes taking place in Balochistan,

The term "Pindi" is often used in Pakistan's political and media circles for the military establishment due to the presence of the army's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Pakistani publication said.

Haideri's remarks came after Alyani of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) resigned from the office of the Balochistan CM in the wake of a no-confidence motion tabled against him by some disgruntled members of his own party last week.

Claiming that Alyani had met him, Haideri said that former Balochistan CM had sought the support of JUI-F against the no-confidence motion.

But Haideri told Alyani the JUI-F was a part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and followed all decisions taken from the PDM platform.

He also predicted that the change that had just started from Balochistan would be visible in other parts of the country too, according to Dawn. (ANI)

