Islamabad/Lahore, May 8 (PTI) The Pakistan Army on Thursday said its four soldiers were injured in a drone attack and claimed that armed forces shot down several UAVs launched by India, as tension continued between the neighbours.

In New Delhi, Indian military officials said the Indian armed forces foiled attempts by the Pakistani military to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India last night and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore.

In Islamabad, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said one drone crashed near Lahore and four soldiers sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

An official told PTI that at least four drones hit the Lahore cantonment area.

The armed forces opened fire and played a siren, causing panic among the residents of Lahore's border areas and Defence House Authority, the official added.

Chaudhry claimed that drones were neutralised in Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Miano, Karachi, Chhor, Rawalpindi, and Attock.

"So far, 25 Israeli-made Harop drones have been shot down by the Pakistani Army's soft kill (technical) and hard kill (weapons),” the Pakistan Army claimed in a statement.

Meanwhile, the US Consulate in Lahore on Thursday directed all consulate personnel to shelter-in-place due to reports of drone explosions and possible airspace incursions in and near Lahore.

In a security alert, the Consulate said it has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore's main airport.

It also asked American citizens to leave the "area of conflict" for their safety.

"US citizens who find themselves in an area of active conflict should leave if they can do so safely. If it is not safe to leave, they should shelter-in-place," it said.

Addressing the National Assembly, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar on Thursday warned that Pakistan would respond in a "befitting manner" to the recent attacks.

"Whenever and however we respond to this, rest assured, it will be befitting,” he said, referring to the drone attacks in Pakistan since last night. "But these matters are never rushed … First operational and strategic details are decided and then a response is given.”

Tarar said the drones shot down by the armed forces were “war trophy”, which will “be kept in museums”.

