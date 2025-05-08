Mumbai, May 8: Amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan, it is learned that Israel-made Harop drones are being used across the globe in combat and wars. That said, the question is, what are Harop drones? Harop drone, also called IAI Harop, is a long-range loitering munition (LM) developed by the MBT Missiles Division of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). It is worth noting that loitering munitions are designed to hover or loiter above the battlefield, as they wait for the targets to get exposed. LM attacks its target based on the command received from its operator.

What Are Harop Drones?

According to the IAI website, the Harop drone or Harpy 2, as it is referred to, combines the characteristics of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). They are designed to hunt high-value targets, including unmanned surface vessels, command posts, supply depots, tanks, and air defence systems, among others. Harop continues to be a formidable loitering munition which can loiter above the battlefield and wait for the precise moment to strike. This unique system of Harop drone provides armed forces unparalleled flexibility, intelligence gathering, and lethal precision, which can decisively alter the course of military operations in combat scenarios and wars. Operation Sindoor: India Targets Pakistan's Air Defence Radars and Systems, Destroys Air Defence System at Lahore.

Why Is IAI Harop Unique?

Fun fact: Harop is a direct descendant of the IAI Harpy, a loitering munition which first gained international recognition in the 1980s. The IAI states that Harop drones or Harpy have a nine-hour endurance during which they seek targets, locate and identify them, then plan an attack route, and later pursue the strike from any direction at even a shallow or steep dive. "HAROP overcomes challenges in communication with its immunity to GNSS jamming," IAI stated. The loitering munition is a guided weapon system which is supervised by a human being who is manning the Harop remotely and can easily abort if needed.

IAI Harop can be launched from a canister and mounted on trucks or naval vessels. It can be easily deployed from diverse terrains and various environments. Did you know that the IAI has developed a smaller version of Harpy (Harop) called Mini Harop for more tactical missions and ranges? Harop drones can conduct critical Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) for the mission before finding, locking and detonating itself on the target. Operation Sindoor: Jaish-e-Mohammad Chief Masood Azhar Says 10 Family Members and 4 Close Associates Killed in Indian Missile Attack in Bahawalpur.

IAI Harop Key Asset of Several Countries, Including India

Notably, IAI Harop blends the roles of a reconnaissance drone and an attack missile simultaneously, thereby making it a dual-purpose system. The Harpy has been primarily designed for Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD); however, it can also be used to target a variety of high-value assets. Beyond range and speed, Harop drones are equipped with a highly effective electro-optical sensor, which allows the loitering munition to identify static and moving targets.

Harop drones were first unveiled during the Aero India 2009 show and have since been deployed by various countries. Today, Harop is a key asset in the arsenals of countries such as Israel, India, and Azerbaijan.

