Islamabad [Pakistan], April 13 (ANI): The Peshawar High Court of Pakistan issued petitions on Tuesday against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and ex-Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for violating the code of conduct during the local polls, reported local media.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman received a stay order by the Peshawar High Court, along with other eminent leaders including the chief minister and provincial minister for violating the code of conduct during the local polls, reported the Dawn newspaper.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be taking up appeals regarding the imposition of Rs 50,000 on the political leaders of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf.

Notably, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, former Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, and Provincial Minister Anwer Zeb, are a few of the members who are on the list of petitioners. Despite warning notices issued by the district monitoring officer on March 11, the former PM and CM conducted rallies in the districts of Swat, Lower Dir, and Malakand for which a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on them. A total of 154 violations have been reported from the Pakistan Muslim League (PML), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Sultan Raja, the Chief head of ECP, along with a three-member group of the ECP will hear the plea this Wednesday. The code of conduct has been revised which states that in the second round of local elections, lawmakers are allowed for canvassing but the members of the office are refrained from partaking in the second round happening in 18 districts of the province, according to the media outlet.

Advocate Ali Gohar Durrani, appeared at the court hearings on March 30 and stated that the court has ordered the ECP not to undertake any strict actions against the clients. Although the court has complied with the plea, the fine of Rs 50,000 is to remain intact.

The lawyer stated, "That amendment in furtherance of the democratic ideals allows members of parliament, provincial assembly, or elected members of local government, including members holding any other office under the constitution or any other law, to visit or address public meetings in any area or constituency."

Amidst such a decision of implementing a new code of conduct, PTI leaders opposed the denial of entry of the office-goers in the campaign alleging it was against the law, reported the media outlet. (ANI)

