Karachi [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): A special investigation team has been constituted by the Sindh Police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) after the Saudi government asked Pakistan to probe the assassination of a Saudi diplomat in Karachi in 2011, reported local media.

The first meeting of the team is expected to take place on Monday at the office of SP Investigation CTD, Karachi, reported Dawn.

Days after Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in a raid in Abbottabad on May 2, 2011, an official at the Saudi consulate, Hassan Al Qahtani was killed in a drive-by shooting in Karachi's Defence Phase VI on May 16, reported the newspaper.

Qahtani was shot dead by at least four attackers riding two motorcycles.

The attack followed days after two grenades were hurled at the Saudi consulate in Karachi.

A 'Bahrain connection' could not be ruled out as a possible motive for the attacks, however, it was also being investigated if these were in revenge for the killing of Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, reported Dawn citing a police officer's statement back then. (ANI)

