Lahore, May 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old British-Belgian woman was allegedly shot dead by her two male friends here over the issue of marriage, police said on Tuesday.

According to Police Assistant Superintendent Lahore Sidra Khan, the Pakistani-origin woman identified as Mahira Zulfiqar was found dead in her rented house in Defence Housing Authority on Monday.

She said Mahira, a British-Belgian dual national, had arrived here from Belgium some three months ago and was sharing her rented house with her female friend Iqra. Iqra had called the police, Khan said, adding that Mahira had died on the spot. "Investigation so far has revealed that Mahria's friend Saad Ameer Butt appears to be the prime suspect in the murder case. Butt wanted to marry her as he was keen to get foreign nationality through this marriage. Upon her refusal, he allegedly shot her dead," the police officer said, adding that the parents of the deceased girl who are in the UK have been informed about the incident.

In a police complaint, Mahira's Lahore-based uncle Muhammad Nazir said she had visited his residence a day before her murder and told him that her two male friends -- Asad Ameer Butt and Zahid Jadoon -- wanted to marry her and upon her refusal they threatened her with dire consequences. An FIR has been registered against both Butt and Jadoon.

Quoting the initial postmortem report, police said Mahira had received two bullets wounds -- one on her neck and another on her arm. Bruises were also found on her right hand and left foot.

